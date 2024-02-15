Farag trial to go ahead

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A long-running prosecution against a Dandenong hotel’s developer looks set to be finally tried next month.

Emad Farag and his company E & M Farag Pty Ltd are contesting Greater Dandenong Council’s accusations of failing to fix an alleged litany of fire-safety risks at the City Edge apartment hotel at 229 Thomas Street.

The council also charged both Farag and the company of occupying the building’s first-floor offices while it was still allegedly defective and without an occupancy permit.

In October, Farag’s lawyer had threatened to apply for a permanent stay due to the council’s law firm failing to serve a full brief and submissions in time.

His lawyer told Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 12 February that there would now be no application – having now received the documents.

The case has dragged on through several adjournments since 2021.

In February 2022, Farag initially didn’t appear at a court hearing, which was then conducted in his absence.

However, he dramatically appeared in a video link after lunch just as magistrate Jason Ong was poised to pass sentence.

The matter was set down for a three-day contest hearing on 6 March.