Guide the youth on the road

by Violet Li

David Jefferies from South East Community Links (SECL) has been nominated for the 2023 Volunteering Awards after more than 13 years of mentoring young drivers under the agency’s L2P program.

He was acknowledged under the Volunteer Commitment category for his sustained and substantial record of commitment to the community and the organisation.

The L2P program, funded by the Transport Accident Commission (TAC) and completely free, matches young learner drivers with volunteer mentor drivers who help them meet the required minimum of 120 hours of supervised driving with a supplied car before they can apply for a probationary license.

The start of a decade-long service was very easy. In retrospect, there was an interest and a sign-up, David said.

“I am a member of the Lions Club of Wheelers Hill, and I’ve been there for about 25 years. Back then, I think we had a person come from SECL, and gave us a presentation about this L2P scheme,” he recalled.

“A few of us volunteered to sign up and have a go at doing it.

“I thought I’d enjoy it. And there you are. The rest is history.”

Having mentored 91 learners and currently on the road with 5 boys, David has long come up with his own ‘mentoring syllabus’.

Instead of organising driving for just one or two hours as most mentors do, he would go out for three or four hours with the kids and plan the best for the wheel tour.

“We might drive into the city and do hook turns, and we’d like to go right around the out to Western Ring Road and go right around it over the West Gate Bridge,” he said.

“One of my favourite drives is to drive down from Dandenong to Frankston along the beach road, then to Mornington down Mornington Main Street, then onto the windy road that goes to Dromana, then up Arthur’s Seat, and eventually come back to Melbourne on the Peninsula Link Freeway.

“It gives the kids a good big variety of different conditions.”

Working with young people has allowed David to understand the generation.

Most of the learners are from the Dandenong area, where a large ethnic varied population is present.

He has mentored young people from Afghanistan, China, India, Pakistan, and Egypt.

“We discussed a wide range of subjects, like school, employment, and immigration,” he said.

“Immigration is a big one.

“I’ve got quite a few young people who started off as migrants and then they’ve Aussies!”

Speaking of the award nomination, David was not aware of it until someone told him about it.

When asked why he thought he would be nominated, he said: “Probably because I’ve been there so long, and I’ve done a fair bit of mentoring.”

“I just like doing it.”