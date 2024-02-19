About 300 pro-Palestine protestors marked Valentine’s Day with an event in Harmony Square, Dandenong.

Placards including ‘Will you free my Palestine?’, flags and banners were flown defiantly after Greater Dandenong councillors recently voted down a motion for the council to fly the Palestinian flag.

Free Palestine Dandenong organiser Amanda said the council backed away from the threats of fines and ‘red-tape’ that it issued against recent pro-Palestine gatherings.

“The council was considerably more friendly and offered to turn the Big Screen off this time without us asking. It shows what happens when you push back a little bit.”

She declared Dandenong’s community as “pretty pro-Palestinian”.

“The vibe was high. We’re in week 17 so people are a bit tired but we get a lot of support and positive responses from the community.”

The protestors marched onto Bruce MP Julian Hill’s office to send a message to the Federal Government, Amanda said.

“The message was you are complicit in the genocide by siding with the US, engaging in the bombings of Yemen, cutting the funding of UNWRA and supplying weapons and having contracts with Israel.

“We reject their blood money.”