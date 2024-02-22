Meet the Yarraman Ward candidate – SAM AFRA

SAM AFRA

Suburb of residence: 3174

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong? I have lived and worked locally for over 30 years

Political party (past or present): ALP

Occupation, business/employer name: Self Employed, State Government Board Director

Property interests: N/A

Business interests: Yours In Partnership Consultancy Solutions is the name of my business

Three most important issues for your ward (in 50 words or less)?

Youth and Seniors active programs

Treating community as an equal partner in the decision-making process

Budget transparency

Describe your involvement in the local community (in 50 words or less):

Since 1993, I am actively involved with the community, I am a Social Justice advocate. Being an elected Councillor, Board member/Director Community and not-for-profit organisations, working for state government, chair of peak organisations representing not just ethnic communities but also the wider Australian community.

Why are you standing for election?

The current situation with Council that is not addressing the real needs of the community, I believe as an experienced and committed local candidate that I can make a difference, many Councillors have been there for a while and you need different approach and new ideas.

What is your campaign budget? Very modest

Who are your campaign donors? How much have each contributed? None, it is a self-funded at the moment

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign? None

Who will you direct your preferences to? Not considered yet and that is my least concern

The following candidates did not submit survey responses: ABEYSINGHE, Susantha, BROWN, Peter and BILLINGS, Will.