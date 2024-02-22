The City of Casey’s leisure centres will be under new management, with Aligned Leisure set to take the reigns from 1 July.

Aligned Leisure will be managing Casey ARC, Casey RACE, Doveton Pool in the Park, Casey Stadium, Endeavour Hills Leisure Centre, Olive Road Sporting Complex and The Shed Skatepark, with the city’s leisure facilities having a combined annual visitation of over three and a half million people,

James Collins, Casey’s acting chief executive officer said that Aligned Leisure is a highly capable, community-focused organisation that has a proven record in facility management and community activation.

“We are very pleased to partner with Aligned Leisure, which is a leader in the aquatics and leisure industry and currently operates 41 facilities across Victoria and New South Wales,” Mr Collins said.

Aligned Leisure is currently partnered with several other councils and cities, such as Cardinia, Mildura and Manningham to name a few.

“Our leisure facilities are highly valued by the community and play a vital role in improving the overall physical, social and mental wellbeing of our residents and visitors,” Mr Collins said.

The Council is confident that Aligned Leisure will be able to deliver innovative, inclusive and high-quality programs within the facilities and also out to the community, enhancing member experience.

“Thousands of people visit Council’s leisure facilities every day and increasingly, our venues are also being chosen to host national and international events.

“Having a number of different management contracts, with a number of different providers, is not efficient for Council and means the experience for users of those facilities is not always consistent,” Mr Collins said.

He also ensured that the Council’s priority as of now is to work with the current facility managers and Aligned Leisure to guarantee a smooth transition for members, visitors, existing staff and stakeholders.

All current members will be contacted in the coming weeks with specific details on the transition and the next steps to take.

For more information visit the City of Casey’s website at www.casey.vic.gov.au