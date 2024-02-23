Meet the Yarraman Ward candidate – ALEXANDRA BRYANT

ALEXANDRA BRYANT

Suburb of residence: Dandenong

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong? My entire life

Political party (past or present): Australian Labor Party

Occupation, business/employer name: Community Services Worker

Property interests: none, I am a renter

Business interests: none

Three most important issues for your ward (in 50 words or less)?

Council doing more to help those facing disadvantage, including emergency food relief.

Stopping the privatisation of aged and home care.

More small grants for local community and sports groups.

Describe your involvement in the local community (in 50 words or less):

I am a past member of the Springvale Historical Society, the Dandenong and District Historical Society, play for and on the committee of a Football Netball Club in the local SFNL competition. My professional work also occurs locally and across the south east.

Why are you standing for election?

I want to help make the City of Greater Dandenong an even greater place for all people to live, work and play. I now and love this community, it is where I have loved all my life. I understand this community, not just because of having lived and grown up here, including completing all my primary and secondary schooling in Springvale. But also through my work in community services which has given me further insight to various challenges our community faces. I want to use my experience, insight and passion to help Greater Dandenong be the greatest it can be.

What is your campaign budget? I’m doing a grassroots campaign on a shoestring budget and funding it myself.

Who are your campaign donors? How much have each contributed? I’m doing a grassroots campaign on a shoestring budget and funding it myself.

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign? None, having considered running for council previously I decided to finally give it a go.

Who will you direct your preferences to? I am directing my preferences to Phillip Danh as he is also against the privatisation of council services. This is a key issue for me as my ageing parents also live locally and I want to know they and all older residents will be able to receive the quality support they need and deserve.

xxxx

See the other candidate responses at https://dandenong.starcommunity.com.au/news/2024-02-12/meet-the-candidates-yarraman-ward-by-election/

The following candidates did not submit survey responses: ABEYSINGHE, Susantha, BROWN, Peter and BILLINGS, Will.