13yo charged with alleged Dandenong North sex attack

A 13-year-old boy has been charged over the alleged sexual assault of a woman on the Dandenong Creek Trail in January.

Detectives from the Sexual Crimes Squad charged the Rowville boy on the morning of Sunday 3 March.

He is accused of stalking, assault with intent to sexual assault, false imprisonment and sexual assault.

The boy appeared before an out of sessions court hearing, where he was bailed to appear at a children’s court at a later date.

Police allege the 28-year-old female victim was running along the trail, near Outlook Drive just north of Mercer Court in Dandenong North, on 31 January when she was sexually assaulted.

She managed to fight off the offender who fled the scene on his bike, police say.