Park trees illegally hacked down

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

An investigation has been launched into the unauthorised hacking down of trees in Jim Hardy Park in Dandenong.

A row of trees in front of neighbouring homes at the Foster Street East reserve were removed.

The issue was raised in a public question by ex-councillor Matthew Kirwan at a 26 February meeting.

“Council was not responsible for the removal of vegetation from Jim Hardy Park,” a council spokesperson said.

“We are investigating the circumstances surrounding this removal.”

Greater Dandenong is also investigating another issue raised by Kirwan – the unauthorised planting of an exotic street tree on a nature strip in Foster Street East.

In 2019, the council had planted native ornamental flowering gums on nature strips in the area.

“We are aware one of the trees was more recently removed due to poor health and has since been replaced with an exotic species.

“Under our local laws, residents are not permitted to plant, prune or remove nature strip trees.

“If a resident is found to have damaged a Council asset (which includes trees and vegetation in public spaces), we will investigate and take necessary action.”

The spokesperson said street trees and park vegetation provided important benefits such as shade, amenity, reducing pollution and providing wildlife habitat.

“Greater Dandenong has one of the lowest tree canopies in metropolitan Melbourne at just 9 per cent.

“Council has identified the lack of street and park trees in our municipality as a major concern and we want to protect those existing trees while also planting more.”

To report people damaging or removing trees on public land, go to greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/report