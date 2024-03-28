River rescue drill gives a taste of reality

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

More than 70 SES members, lifesavers, police, firefighters and a search dog took part in a massive training exercise on Patterson River, Carrum on March 18.

Without prior knowledge, they were plunged into a fictional scenario of 12 people being swept by stormwater rapids under Wells Road bridge.

Chelsea SES spokesperson Phil Wall said the aim was to make the exercise as realistic as possible.

“None of the guys knew the scenario until they got there. It was a bit like two (real-life) events in the past two years where we’ve had to rescue people out of there.”

The members teamed together to find and rescue people – represented by dummies – who had been washed down river, some as far as the mouth and beach.

Some had made it themselves onto the banks, others picked out of the water including two fatalities.

Victoria Police, Life Saving Victoria, Edithvale CFA, Search and Rescue Dogs Australia and members of Chelsea, Greater Dandenong Pakenham, Monash and Narre Warren SES units were involved.

During the response, a search dog sniffed along the river bank, SES members were in boats towards the top of the river and rescued dummies out of the water.

Meanwhile, life savers responded to ‘casualties’ on the beach, transporting them on jet skis and rigid inflatable boats to the SES’s multi-casualty tent.

An LSV drone was also taken into the sky to scan the scene.

Meanwhile in the Edithvale CFA Mobile Command Vehicle, police, SES and CFA officers were coordinating the response.

Chelsea SES deputy controller for training Cameron Milner meticulously planned the scenario for six months.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to see everyone enjoy the night and come away with new lessons, insights and experiences.

“It was also great to have so many senior leaders from the different emergency services there to observe the exercises first hand.”

Some of them included VICSES Chief Officer Tim Wiebusch as well as senior police officers from Chelsea and Moordialloc police.

For some of the newer SES volunteers, it was their first time at such a major scenario. All of the members felt “chuffed” by the end of the night, Wall said.

“When you have these training events, there’s an air of excitement.

“And if there’s anything we have to learn from the situation, it’s better to do so with a dummy.”

Pictures: GARY SISSONS