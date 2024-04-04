Thieves use stolen credit cards

Police are appealing for public assistance to identify two thieves who used a stolen credit card to purchase items in Dandenong.

Police have been told an unknown man and woman stole the credit card from a parked car on Fugosia Street, Doveton between 7pm on Thursday 21 and 9am on Friday, 22 December.

Officers believe the stolen cards were then used to purchase items at multiple petrol stations in the Dandenong and Dandenong South areas overnight on December 22.

Police have released images of a man and a woman who they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.

The woman is perceived to be Caucasian in appearance, in her early 20s and is of slim build.

She was wearing an orange hooded jumper and black leggings.

The man is also perceived to be Caucasian in appearance, and is of slim build with brown hair and a moustache.

He was wearing an orange hooded jumper, a black t-shirt and grey tracksuit pants.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au