Illegal weapons, drugs seized in South East raids

Guns, crossbows, a medieval sword, a zombie knife and other illegal weapons have been allegedly seized during a series of police raids and Firearm Prohibition Order checks across the South East.

Seven were arrested and about 50 weapons and drugs charges were laid during the 37 FPO compliance checks between 10-14 June in Greater Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia.

Greater Dandenong Tasking and Co-Ordination Acting Inspector Brett Skurka said a “myriad” of illegal weapons were uncovered.

VIPER Taskforce, CIU units, local police and the Youth Gang team seized more than 20 prohibited weapons such as guns, imitation guns, machetes, a medieval sword, a knife with shooting blades, a dagger, crossbows, batons and OC spray.

“That’s why we will be relentless in our efforts to remove dangerous weapons from the wrong hands and keep our community safe.

“These weapons can be deadly, and they are prohibited for a reason.

“My message to anyone who has an FPO is to adhere to it all times. We are consistently targeting this type of offending, and you never know when to expect a knock at your door.”

Large quantities of MDMA, GHB and cannabis were also seized, police say.

A 31-year-old man was arrested at a Lang Lang home, where three guns, two imitation guns, hand-grenade fireworks, two crossbows, a machete, a dagger, medieval sword and a significant amount of ammunition were allegedly found.

Police say they seized traffickable quantities of GHB and cannabis, as well as steroids, counterfeit money and suspected-to-be-stolen jewellery and ID documents.

The man was charged with 22 offences, including possessing a prohibited weapon, possessing cartridge ammunition without a licence, possessing explosives, possessing counterfeit money, possessing precursor chemical, trafficking butanediol and resisting an emergency worker.

He was remanded to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 21 July.

A 28-year-old man was arrested in a caravan on Raisell Road, Cranbourne West.

A large zombie knife and quantities of MDMA and steroids were allegedly found in his possession.

He was charged and bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 10 September.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au