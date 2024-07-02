Beer-affected Bobcat driver jailed for workmate’s death

by Tara Cosoleto, AAP

A Bobcat driver who ran over and killed his workmate at a Bangholme worksite after having a few beers has been jailed for seven years.

Christopher Bell, 53, admitted his role in George Tereva’s September 2022 death, pleading guilty in the Supreme Court to manslaughter by criminal negligence.

Bell was driving around in circles at the work site, repeatedly driving towards his three colleagues, when he accelerated towards Mr Tereva and ran him over.

Mr Tereva was trapped under the machinery, suffering a deep cut to his calf and abrasions to his back and pelvis.

Paramedics were called and while Mr Tereva was initially breathing and conscious, his condition quickly deteriorated and he died in hospital.

Bell left the scene before police arrived but returned an hour later and did a blood alcohol test that showed a reading of 0.1.

He admitted drinking four or five beers after work with the others but claimed Mr Tereva encouraged him to drive the Bobcat.

Bell told police he shouldn’t have been operating the excavator but denied performing any circles, instead saying the machinery bucked forward before the fatal collision.

It took 11 months for detectives to charge Bell with manslaughter by criminal negligence and he was extradited from NSW to face the charges in August 2023.

He pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court in Melbourne in May.

In sentencing Bell on Tuesday, Justice Christopher Beale found he had taken responsibility for his actions through his early guilty plea.

“I have no doubt about your remorse – you killed a friend,” the judge said.

Justice Beale also took into account Bell’s diagnosed post-traumatic stress disorder and ADHD, which would make his time in custody more difficult.

Bell was jailed for seven years but he will be eligible for parole after four.