Bills relief returns to Hampton Park

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A sixth installment of the ground-breaking Bring Your Bills series is set to return to Hampton Park on 2 July.

In the past year, the free events have wiped more than $500,000 of debt from households in Casey, Cardinia and Greater Dandenong.

South East Community Links initiated the series in 2023 in response to the cost of living crisis.

In the five events so far, household debts have been slashed by $512,000 and been attended by more than 1100.

The most recent one in Springvale in April cleared a staggering $200,000 and attracted a crowd of 500-plus.

Chief executive Peter McNamara said he was “blown away” by the ever-rising demand for financial help.

At Springvale, 250 concessions and relief grants were allocated for utility-bill customers.

A senior couple saved $1000 a year on their power bill by shifting onto a concession rate. This included a backdated $700 rebate.

In other cases, debt repayment plans were organised.

The Bring Your Bills success story was testament to the power of face-to-face interaction, Mr McNamara said.

Phone helplines and online services clearly had not been working for everyone.

“Our role is to bring in the community and get savings. But also to highlight the issues that people are facing to the powers-that-be.

“We’re proud of the outcome. We’ve brought everyone together to play a role.”

The event gathers more than 20 service providers, financial watchdogs, advocates, banks and utility companies to advise on bills, rents, mortgages, loans and other expenses.

Among the stallholders are Community Information & Support Cranbourne (CISC), Consumer Affairs Victoria, South East Water, Magistrates Court Victoria, Casey Council, the Energy and Water Ombudsman, Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman, the Australian Financial Complaints Authority, Commonwealth Bank, Services Australia and the Victorian Public Tenants Association.

Bi-cultural workers and indigenous liaison officers are also on hand to assist.

Bring Your Bills is at Arthur Wren Hall, 16-20 Stuart Avenue, Hampton Park on Tuesday 2 July, 11am-3pm.