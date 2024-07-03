Aligned Leisure takes over Casey pools, gyms

Aligned Leisure has taken over the running of seven City of Casey leisure facilities as of 1 July.

The company – a subsidiary of Richmond Football Club – is managing Casey ARC, Casey RACE, Doveton Pool in the Park, Casey Stadium, Endeavour Hills Leisure Centre, Olive Road Sporting Complex and The Shed Skatepark.

Learn-to-swim programs will also now be delivered by Life Saving Victoria and the gymnastics program done in partnership with Gymnastics Victoria.

Last year, Council announced plans to streamline the management and operation of the seven facilities.

The former managers were YMCA Victoria, Skateparks Australia and Casey Netball Association across four separate contacts or service agreements.

Casey chief executive Glenn Patterson said Aligned Leisure was a highly capable, community-focused organisation with a proven record.

‘We are very pleased to partner with Aligned Leisure, who are leaders in the aquatics and leisure industry.

“They provide an exceptional range of innovative, inclusive and high-quality programs that will be delivered within the facilities.

“Our leisure facilities are highly valued by the community and play a vital role in improving the overall physical, social and mental wellbeing of our residents and visitors.”