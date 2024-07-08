Dandenong leads AI push for more housing

An AI-powered innovation program in Greater Dandenong will aim to develop council resources to accelerate new housing supply.

The Local Government Housing Innovation Program was awarded $500,000 funding from the Commonwealth Housing Support Program (CHSP) last week.

The project jointly run by the Municipal Association of Victoria (MAV) and Greater Dandenong Council comprises four facets:

– AI procurement support for Victorian councils

– Strengthen social license for greater density development and inclusionary housing

– Explore under-utilised public land

– Explore the adaptive re-use of council-owned buildings for housing

Greater Dandenong mayor Lana Formoso said the municipality would be leading a set of initiatives to benefit all Victorian councils.

“Greater Dandenong City Council is consistently the best performing council in Victoria at having planning applications decided within statutory periods.

“We’re very well-placed to lead the adoption of AI technology and innovative approaches to support all Victorian councils.

“Our community is acutely impacted by housing shortages and cost of living pressures, so we’re proud to be collaborating with the Municipal Association of Victoria to level up our sector’s capacity to get new homes approved.”

The $1.5 billion CHSP is designed to help achieve a National Housing Accord target of 1.2 million new homes over five years.

Bruce MP Julian Hill said the funding was “great news for our community”.

“We need more well located and quality homes and Greater Dandenong is an excellent place to live, work and play.

“Innovative initiatives, such as the Housing Support Program, will attract more investment to our area and help with housing affordability.”

MAV president David Clark said the association was working with councils to find solutions for the housing crisis.

“The Local Government Housing Innovation Program will resource and support all Victorian councils to continue to play their role in managing population growth and increased well located housing supply in neighbourhoods and towns across the state.”