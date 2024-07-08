Dandenong man dies in Tooradin crash

A Dandenong man has died and two injured in a car crash in Tooradin on Saturday 6 July.

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives say the driver of a silver 2009 Jeep Wrangler lost control while travelling south at Baxter Tooradin Road just after 8.30pm.

The vehicle with three male occupants left the road and rolled, police say.

The rear seat passenger, a 32-year-old Dandenong man, died at the scene.

The 38-year-old driver and a 34-year-old passenger were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the collision and crash are yet to be determined and investigations remain ongoing,” a police spokesperson said.

Any information, CCTV or dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au