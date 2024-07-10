Cyclist critically injured in Sth Gipps Hwy crash

A cyclist has been criticially injured in a collision with a vehicle on South Gippsland Highway Dandenong South.

Advanced Life Support and Mobile Intensive Care Ambulance paramedics were called to the scene about 1.50pm on 10 July.

The injured person was taken by road ambulance to The Alfred hospital.

Police say that the vehicle’s driver stopped at the scene.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the collision are yet to be established and the investigation remains ongoing,” a Victoria Police spokesperson stated.

Meanwhile the highway’s south-bound lanes were all closed between Princes Highway and Greens Road.

Dandenong Bypass’s outbound lanes were also closed from Frankston-Dandenong Road.

The Department of Transport advised drivers to use alternative routes on Frankston-Dandenong or Greens roads.

The scene was under control of Victoria Police.

Any CCTV, dashcam footage or any other information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au