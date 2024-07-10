Roads reopen after serious crash

Roads have re-opened after a person has been criticially injured in a crash on South Gippsland Highway Dandenong South.

Advanced Life Support and Mobile Intensive Care Ambulance paramedics were called to the scene about 1.50pm on 10 July.

The injured person was taken by road ambulance to The Alfred hospital.

Meanwhile the highway’s south-bound lanes and Dandenong Bypass’s outbound lanes were closed for about two hours.

The Department of Transport has since advised that the outbound lanes were re-opened, and that delays in the area are easing.

Police say that the vehicle’s driver stopped at the scene.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the collision are yet to be established and the investigation remains ongoing,” a Victoria Police spokesperson stated.

Any CCTV, dashcam footage or any other information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au