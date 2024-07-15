Soil mound fears for Willow Lodge villagers

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Residents at a Bangholme retirement village want answers over a nearby giant mound of soil allegedly riddled with toxic asbestos and heavy metals.

Environment Protection Authority Victoria and Greater Dandenong Council are investigating the stockpile on leased land on 576 Frankston-Dandenong Road, which looms about a kilometre from Willow Lodge retirement village.

Willow Lodge residents group president David Duckworth said the mound’s dust had been blown into the village over recent months.

“It’s directly across from us. The dust comes up as you watch them try to level it out.”

He and residents are worried by a certified environmental assessor’s report on the soil – seen by Star Journal.

The report raised the alarm on several pieces of asbestos found in four different areas of the mound.

“It is assumed that asbestos is likely to exist throughout the stockpile,” the report stated.

It also reported high levels of the heavy-metal, lead, and reported that the “category B industrial waste” should be transported to a lawful disposal place.

“The soils investigated are not Fill Material and should not be on-site.”

The report recommended testing to check for lead leaching into the area’s groundwater as well as a thorough audit and removal of asbestos contamination.

However, an employee from Eastern Seaboard Industries (ESI) – which is said to be leasing the site and managing the soil mound – says the EPA inspected the soil and gave it a “clean bill of health”.

“Two guys spent a few hours here, got a report back and there was nothing to worry about,” the employee Roger said.

“This is beyond a joke.”

Roger said he’d been on site for two months, with intentions to fill in and level off the property with the soil. He was also intending to sell the “clean soil on top” as top soil.

ESI director Malcolm Fletcher did not return Star Journal’s calls.

After a complaint from the public, EPA officers inspected the site, made enquiries and took soil samples for analysis on 29 May, an EPA spokesperson stated.

“EPA’s investigation is continuing.

“Acceptance of soil free from contamination as fill material is permitted under the Environment Protection Act 2017, provided that the soil meets EPA’s Fill Material Determination.”

Greater Dandenong Council city futures executive director Sanjay Manivasagasivam said the council was working together with the EPA to resolve the complaint.

“At Greater Dandenong City Council, we take immediate action on issues concerning community safety.

“As this is an active investigation, we are unable to comment further.”

Greater Dandenong councillor Rhonda Garad said the “stakes are high” for Willow Lodge residents.

“They’re really worried about it. There’s a lot of threats to them – the threat of flooding as well as the nearby industry-2 zone.

“We need to find the truth.”