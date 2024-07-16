‘If necessary, terminate’, premier calls for construction union agreements to be reviewed

By Corey Everitt

Major worksites are on notice as the State Government calls for review and ‘if necessary’ termination of workplace agreements with one of the most powerful unions in the country after accusations of criminal and corrupt activity.

The Victorian Branch of the Construction, Forestry and Maritime Employees Union (CFMEU) faced a troublesome weekend after an investigation by Nine newspapers published findings alleging corruption and criminal links.

In response, Premier Allan has called for the Federal Government to ‘review and if necessary, terminate’ CFMEU enterprise agreements on Victorian sites to curb the activity.

The CFMEU is one of the country’s largest unions, drawing significant bargaining power from representing workplaces such as Victoria’s Big Build sites like Pakenham Roads Upgrade, Level Crossing Removal Project or the upcoming Clyde Road Upgrade.

Claims emerged from the investigation of people with links to organised crime being made delegates on State and Federal Government worksites.

The allegations prompted longtime Victorian secretary John Setka to resign and on Monday morning, it was announced the branch will go into administration under the direct control of the national executive.

In response, Premier Jacinta Allen expressed ‘deep-felt disgust’ at the allegations and announced a sweep of actions to curb the union’s ‘rotten culture’.

“Unions protect workers,” Premier Allan said.

“But what we’ve seen isn’t unionism – it’s self-interested thuggery at its worst.

“I express my personal and deep-felt disgust at these activities and the people who perpetuated them.”

Allan has requested the CFMEU be suspended from the Victorian Labor Party and referred the matters to Victoria Police and Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission.

Industry and Unions are mostly under the jurisdiction of the Federal Government, with the premier stating she will work with the Prime Minister to do ‘whatever needs to be done’ to curb the alleged behaviour.

The premier said she will toughen anti-bikie laws and initiate an independent review to ‘strengthen’ State Government departments linked to the construction industry.

Allan said it has been requested that the Federal Fair Work Act be exercised to review CFMEU enterprise agreements on Victorian sites.

The Federal Government is still processing its response which could include deregistering the union ‘if that’s what needs to be done’ according to Minister for Employment and Workplace Relations Tony Burke as reported by The Guardian.

Australian Council of Trade Unions secretary Sally McManus does not support deregisteration but said subjects of the allegation must be stood down.

“I want to make this very clear, there’s no place, no place whatsoever, for criminal activity in unions,“ McManus said as reported by the ABC.

“As a union movement, we completely oppose this. We will resist it and we will stand up against it.“