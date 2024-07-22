Calls to raise flood-prone road

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Casey Council says its urging water authorities to take action on the continued flooding of an industrial estate on Centre Road and Rimfire Drive, Hallam.

On 16 July, businesses and drivers were again stranded by the latest inundation from the adjoining Hallam Valley flood plain.

The industrial estate on those two roads, as well as a section of Hallam South Road, were closed to traffic for several days as a result.

In a recurring theme for more than a decade, Centre Road – the estate’s only point of access – resembled a lake that could only be traversed by trucks and other large vehicles.

Last week, four stranded drivers were rescued by Narre Warren SES from waters up to 65 centimetres deep at the flood’s peak.

Unit controller Damian Burns said it was a timely demonstration why drivers shouldn’t venture into floodwaters.

“The vehicles were trying to go through flood water that was too deep for them. The vehicles were swamped and water was going in through the door seals.

“It can be deceptive. When you drive out of Rimfire Drive, it’s not too deep. You don’t realise how deep the water will get – and once you start, you get committed to drive on.”

Eclipse Security Systems owner Greg Flood, who is based in the Rimfire Drive estate, said he and his employees were working from home but it was difficult to get in deliveries.

“The ones I feel sorry for are the retail businesses and car mechanics who effectively can’t trade. There’s no way in or out for customers.”

In the past 18 months, he estimates about 10 floods in the water-logged estate – with Centre Road lower in some sections than the adjoining wetlands.

Businesses have long called for either a levee or the raising of Centre Road to repel the frequent flooding.

They’ve also requested repairing Troup’s Creek bridge at Shrives Road as an alternative access in the event of flooding.

The bridge was long closed due to structural damage from heavy vehicles – though it was briefly reopened for a few hours for vehicle access on 16 July, Mr Flood said.

Casey Council city and asset planning manager Keri New said a detailed assessment of the bridge found that its reopening was “not feasible”.

This was due to the impact on traffic management, structural limitations and high costs.

Ms New said the council was exploring the feasibility of lifting Centre Road’s low points.

“Further engineering investigations and flood modelling are required to determine the suitability of lifting the road above flood levels without causing any upstream flooding.”

Casey had started local flood modelling. But this couldn’t be finalised without Melbourne Water completing its Hallam Valley Flood Mapping work to confirm the “ultimate flood levels”.

“This will inform Council decision on whether lifting the road in advance of Melbourne Water undertaking flood plain improvement works or the duplication of Hallam Road will reduce the incidence of flooding affecting road access,” Ms New said.

The council was lobbying Melbourne Water to speed up its master plan to reduce the ultimate flood level on Centre Road – which was believed to be “a few years away”.

In the meantime, Casey called for Melbourne Water to “prioritise frequent maintenance” including desilting drains connecting urban catchments into the floodplain.