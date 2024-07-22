Hoon mows down man in ‘deliberate’ hit-run

A man has been deliberately struck in a hit-run in Doveton on Sunday 21 July, police say.

A black Holden station wagon and a white Holden ute had been allegedly involved in illegal burnouts and street racing in the Tristana Street area about 11am.

The 42-year-old Doveton victim approached the drivers, asking them to curb their behaviour, Sergeant Paul Holtzinger of Achilles Taskforce police told ABC Radio.

The drivers got out of their vehicles and assaulted him in a home driveway, Sgt Holtzinger said.

According to police, the station wagon driver then deliberately drove at the man who was still on the driveway.

The victim was rolled onto the bonnet as he and the vehicle went through a neighbouring timber fence into another residence’s front yard.

He did not require medical treatment. An SES crew repaired the damaged fence, Sgt Holtzinger said.

The two males in the Holdens drove off toward Paperbark Street.

At this stage, they and the vehicles have not been located, police say.

Any information or dashcam/CCTV footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au