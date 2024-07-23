Charges after alleged armed robberies

Police have charged a Doveton teen and three other boys following a string of alleged armed robberies across a number of Melbourne suburbs on Monday 22 July.

Members of the Special Operations Group arrested two of the boys on the Princes Freeway in Officer at about 5.15pm on Monday 22 July, while police arrested the other two boys in Clayton on Monday 22 July.

Police have since charged the four boys in relation to a series of alleged offending across the east between Monday 15 July and Monday 22 July, which allegedly included a number of aggravated burglaries where motor vehicles were stolen and armed robberies at service stations targeting the theft of cigarettes.

Police have charged a 17-year-old Pakenham boy with 23 offences, including a number of counts of aggravated burglary, armed robbery and theft of a motor vehicle.

Police have charged a 16-year-old Pakenham boy with 17 offences, including aggravated burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, armed robbery and driving in a dangerous manner.

Police have charged a 14-year-old Doveton boy with eight offences, including theft of a motor vehicle and armed robbery.

Police have charged a 15-year-old Frankston boy with 10 offences, including aggravated burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and armed robbery.

All those charged will face a Children’s Court at a later date.

Investigations remain ongoing to identify a fifth offender believed to be involved.

To report any information, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit www.crimestoppersvic.com.au