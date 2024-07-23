DPav wins Melbourne’s Best Parma

Dandenong Pavilion (DPav) is delighted and extremely proud to have won the MMM Best Parma in Melbourne. Our team of highly motivated and experienced chefs work tirelessly to create and deliver some of the finest food available in Melbourne and winning the Best Parma in Melbourne is testimony to this. Matt, our head chef and Joel, our venue manager, have truly enjoyed working with the MMM team, and we thank MMM for this wonderful opportunity.

We use only the freshest ingredients, and for our parma we only use free-range chicken, quality cheese and Napoli. We have developed a process whereby the breast remains moist while being thoroughly oven baked and the Napoli is home-made and tasty.

Dpav has been established for 18 years and provides the ultimate dining experience to our many satisfied guests, over 4,500 of whom have reviewed our establishment with a social media average rating of over 90%.

The venue offers:

* A modern, stylish and comfortable environment.

* Plenty of on-site parking.

* A large menu catering for all dietary requirements (including children).

* Disabled facilities.

* An elegant bar area and an amazing, heated al fresco area set in gardens.

Our function spaces cater for up to 50 guests seated and around 80 in a cocktail format . Over the years, we have hosted weddings, birthday parties, engagements, wakes, baby showers, and numerous corporate events. Dpav is open every day from 11.30am to 10.30pm (kitchen closes 9.30pm). We look forward to entertaining you in our venue, and guarantee that you will enjoy your experience or we will make amends.

A few additional features:

DPav is an award-winning restaurant (please check our website for details). In addition to the best Parma in Melbourne, we also have award-winning burgers, a range of home-made scrumptious (and original) desserts, and a suite of enviable entrees

a menu of Specials that changes each month. Dpav prides itself on offering the best value-for-money across the entire menu, with only top-quality produce, generous portions at affordable prices and friendly helpful service.

Coffee

DPav also serves fantastic coffee, with our baristas formally trained, and for all you coffee lovers, we are open all day, so if your local closes in the afternoon, we offer you free parking on-site, a comfortable environment (inside and out), and great coffee.

Pav’s Pantry

We have recently launched our own range of in-house, take-home condiments following lots of customer requests, all available to sample while dining and to buy on your way home. The range is called Pavs Pantry and comprises a range of sauces, spices and other condiments we have used in our dishes for many years, with products available on-line at www.pavspantry.com.au or at the restaurant.

The Pav’s Pantry range comprises Habanero Hot Sauce (mild, medium & hot), Smokey BBQ (Plain and with Cayenne Pepper), Buffalo Sauce, Cajun Seasoning Spice, Chicken Salt, and from September 2024, the range will expand to include Tomato Relish (Smooth & Chunky), our unique Paprika Chips Salt, Garlic Salt and Fried Chicken Seasoning.

Dandenong Pavilion is at 55-61 Princes Highway Dandenong. Open for lunch and dinner 7 days 11.30am-9.30pm. Details: dpav.com.au or 9793 2133