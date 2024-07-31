New program for water safety launches

By Corey Everitt

A new pilot program to help people from multicultural backgrounds enjoy swimming with safety and security officially launched at Cardinia Life on Saturday 27 July.

Closely coinciding with World Drowning Prevention Day on 25 July, the ’Safely Engaging with Water program’ is a collaboration between Cardinia Leisure and Officer Sikh Temple Gurdwara Sri Guru Nanak Darbar.

Backed by Cardinia Shire Council, Pakenham MP Emma Vulin and Life Saving Victoria, the program aims to teach adults from multicultural backgrounds how to swim and enjoy the water safely.

Locally, this program was initiated after Clyde residents Dharmvir Singh, 38, and Gurjinder Singh, 65, drowned after leaping into a pool at a Gold Coast hotel to try to save the younger man’s child on Sunday 31 March.

This came after January when Cranbourne East man Sahil Panwar, 25, was swept out to sea at Kilcunda Surf Beach. Later that month saw Victoria’s worst drowning incident in almost two decades when Clyde North residents – Kirti Bedi, 20, Suhani Anand, 20, and Jagjeet Singh Anand, 23, and Reema Sondhi from India, drowned at Forrest Caves Beach on Phillip Island.

These devastating deaths prompted calls to strengthen water safety and Officer Gurdwara’s Harpreet Singh Kandra was determined to see all communities enjoy the water.

“This got me into action, I started introspecting, talking to the community and experts. And today we start a significant chapter in our journey to upskill the community with water safety,“ he said at the launch.

“Water is fun, water is therapy, swimming is an exercise, connection with water is an important part of Aussie lifestyle.“

Such programs can bridge the gap between those born overseas who suffer a disproportionate rate of drownings in Australia.

Reported by the Royal Life Saving Society Australia, last summer 99 people drowned and a quarter were from multicultural backgrounds.

A 2022 study from the University of Sydney said almost half of beach drowning deaths from 2004 to 2021 were people born overseas.

Life Saving Victoria’s diversity and inclusion advisor David Holland said the local Sikh community has been instrumental in raising awareness.

“People from multicultural communities are five times more likely to drown when swimming, the fact that the Sikh community is highlighting the issue and taking action is excellent,“ he said.

“Life Saving Victoria has been working closely with the Sikh community for the last few months and will continue to support them in the years ahead as we have with all multicultural communities on water safety.“

Pakenham MP Emma Vulin said the program is a vital step after recent drownings within local multicultural communities.

“The Safely Engaging with Water program is a fantastic initiative from Dr Harpreet Kandra for our growing multicultural community,“ she said.

“New skills and water safety awareness is so important, particularly in light of the tragic drownings over the past few years where people from diverse cultural backgrounds were overrepresented.“

Cardinia Leisure will subsidise attendees’ participation as well as operate the lessons. Once initiated, the program aims to expand through the South East and beyond.

Community information sessions are planned to be held soon in collaboration with Life Saving Victoria.

This will involve both an incursion session at Officer Gurdwara in the coming weeks and an excursion session at a local beach during summer.

Cardinia Shire Mayor Jack Kowarzik was happy to see this new program initiated in Cardinia.

“The opportunity for adults to be introduced to water safety and build their confidence in a supportive environment is so important,“ he said.

“This program will help keep our people safe. But it will do so much more than that, it will build confidence in the water, provide the ability to make new connections and who knows where it may lead them – the next Olympics maybe!“

Mr Kandra said there has been a keen interest in the pilot program so far and encouraged people from all backgrounds to join.

“The program is getting a massive response, I originally wanted it to be a pilot of 10 people, but I have 20 people now wanting to join,” he said.

“Someone said this is a program for my community, but no this is for anyone who can’t swim, anyone from any walk of life can join.”

The pilot program will begin in early August at Cardinia Life.

To enquire about the program you can contact Cardinia Leisure at 5945 2888 or cardinia@alignedleisure.com.au.

To keep up to date about further developments in the program and information sessions you can follow Officer Gurdwara at facebook.com/sgndofficer/