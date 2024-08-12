By-election rivals stand again in Yarraman

by Sahar Foladi

A Yarraman Ward by-election candidate is back for another round to challenge for the newly-elected councillor Phillip Danh’s seat.

Just over six months after Cr Danh settled in his role, Rahima Rizai is back claiming she is better prepared than the last time.

“I feel that I have more to give back to the community because Australia has given me a lot. I learned a lot from the community and its people, so this is the time I can give back.

“Secondly, women have to come forward. I want to make women feel more confident to step into the political world or aim for higher office roles.”

Rizai shares a similar story as the majority of the CALD community in Dandenong, calling City of Greater Dandenong home for the past 13 years after she migrated in 2013.

She completed her studies in community development and services, raised her family of four children with her husband in the municipality and currently works as a community hub leader at Dandenong West Primary School, supporting families and parents to connect them with support services.

Volunteering with Victorian Afghan Australian Network (VAAN), South East Community Links (SECL) and Southern Migrant Refugee Centre (SMRC) and various disability organisations to name a few, the independent candidate believes she has what it needs to make a “huge difference.”

“We don’t need another person from a political party.

“Council works for the community, so the candidates should be community members not politicians from various parties,” she said.

“If I’m elected, I can make a huge difference. I know the residents’ concerns and issues as a long-term resident myself.

“I will bring a huge change for the betterment of the community.”

She has listed the roads, specifically at Railway Parade, among her main concerns in the area.

Although a Labor Party member, Danh says he will be running as an independent. He says he’s worked on various issues in the community together with the council officers in the short period of six months.

The law student at Monash University also shares a similarity with Rizai and the majority of the councillors, living in CGD for all of his life.

“I have been working with local community organisations connecting them with Council to ensure there’s programs and support services that are able to assist people sleeping rough.

“I really welcome the direction the council is taking to actively advocate for better access for those doing it tough. I look forward to getting more of that done if I’m lucky to be given the full four years.

“I have been working with council officers to see how we can make our streets and neighbourhood safer. Things like streetlights, ensuring available car space, attracting activity as well.

“It’s hard to see the progress in that short six-month time but we’re working hard to assist the community and advocate for my residents by talking to them directly.”

As reported previously by Star Journal, Dandenong topped the state for levels of homelessness last year in March, up by 22 per cent. It’s also in the state’s top 5 for growing numbers of working homeless.

This concern is widely shared among other candidates like Rizai.

His main concern at this year’s by-election was to stop the privatisation of council aged and home care service. While he has been quiet on the issue during council meetings due to a declared conflict of interest, he says it’s still important to him and his residents.

“I have a lot of constituents who are clients of that program. I know how important that is for them that it remains accessible and affordable.

“I’ve found that the best way to serve your community is face to face because that’s how you learn and make better decisions for the community, and I intend to do that if re-elected.”

He welcomes diverse candidates like Rizai standing at the council election as a sign of healthy democracy.

“It’s up to the residents to make the ultimate decision. I want to serve, whether I have that privilege as councillor, that’s up to the people to decide.

“The great thing about democracy is that anyone can run particularly in our community. We’re one of the most diverse communities of people that have come to Australia and where democracy wasn’t a thing where they came from.

“To have that opportunity is fantastic. The more people wanting to serve the community – I welcome that.”