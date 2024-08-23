Timeline unclear for toxic-waste dump

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

An end-point is still yet to be set for the controversial hazardous-waste landfill in Taylors Road Lyndhurst – already four years past its use-by date.

A previous Labor State Government had pledged to stop allowing toxic waste at Lyndhurst by 2020.

However that timeline has extended. It remains the only tip in Victoria licensed to receive contaminated category B industrial waste.

It has a potential to remain open beyond 2046, the then-Environment Minister Lily D’Ambrosio told Parliament five years ago.

According to the State Government last week, the date is a question for landfill operator Veolia based on waste filling rates and landfill capacity.

During its operation and when it closes, Veolia will have responsibility to rehabilitate and manage the risks from the site, the Government stated.

State Liberal MP Ann-Maree Hermans said the Goverment had “failed the community”.

“It has made promises about a closure in 2020 that it hasn’t kept. It’s simply not good enough.”

Out of concern for human health, Greater Dandenong Council has called for its closure for more than two decades.

Cr Jim Memeti said it was time to “ramp up” lobbying against the landfill.

“It was proposed to close in 2020. Why isn’t it closed in 2024? And when are they expecting it to close?

“The community still feels unsafe and they’re looking forward to the Lyndhurst landfill closing as soon as possible.”

Cr Memeti said there were “grave concerns” after the Environment Protection Authority Victoria issued three improvement notices to Veolia over leachate (wastewater), dust and landfill gas issues at the tip.

It followed a $9246 fine last year against Veolia for failing to report on groundwater quality at Taylors Road by the specified time.

The EPA actions spurred Hermans to raise the landfill issue in State Parliament this month.

“The action I seek is for the (Environment) Minister to listen to and to act upon the continued demands by Greater Dandenong councillors, residents and businesses to have the Veolia-operated toxic waste landfill site closed down,” Hermans told State Parliament.

In a written reply, minister Steve Dimopoulos said the Government expected the landfill to be held to the “highest operating standards, in line with community expectations”.

“EPA has strengthened its oversight of Veolia’s landfill sites, and is conducting more frequent inspections of the site.

“Although there was no imminent risk to human health or the environment, nor any impacts beyond the boundary of the site, the (improvement) notices were issued on the basis of risks not being managed as far as reasonably practicable.”

Hermans said the “disappointing” and “benign” response was “typical of a government who is not listening”.

A State Government spokesperson said the state’s overall landfill requirements were being considered in its Victorian Recycling Infrastructure Plan.

“We’re completely transforming recycling in Victoria backed by a $515 million investment to deliver the landmark transition to a circular economy, driving progress towards our target of diverting 80 per cent of all material away from landfill by 2030.”