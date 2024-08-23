Pets bitten by cost of living

Pets are bearing the brunt of the cost-of-living crisis, according to RSPCA Victoria.

In the past year, RSPCA received more than 2800 animal cruelty reports in its South East region stretching from Melbourne’s east to Gippsland.

As a result, 559 animals were rescued.

RSPCA South East inspectorate team leader Stuart Marchesani said much of the cruelty and neglect was not “malicious” but due to “circumstances” such as illness, financial stress and domestic violence.

“We’ve also seen people struggling to provide basic early veterinary care to their pets which develops into expensive major medical issues later in the animal’s life and severely impacts their welfare.

“Where we can, we’ve been helping those who are struggling by providing flea and worming treatments, emergency food, and on occasion shelter for their pets.”

Sometimes owners just don’t know how to provide basic care for their pets, which can be turned around with education and help, Marchesani said.

“Over the last 12 months we’ve seen more cases of animals without a suitable weather-proof shelter, which often leaves pets sleeping in the cold and damp, unable to regulate their body temperature.

“These pets end up burning more energy than normal just to keep warm, something that becomes apparent as their body condition worsens over time.”

Each month, RSPCA Victoria receives between 400 and 600 calls from people wanting to surrender their pets for a variety of reasons, including financial difficulties.

“If you are one of many who are struggling to care for your pets, please don’t be afraid to reach out for help, whether it be to us, to other community-based programs, to your local council, or to other groups who may be able to provide support.”

In Greater Dandenong, animals seized or surrendered to the RSPCA dropped by more than 50 per cent in 2023-’24 – down from 62 cases to 29.

However, the rate was marginally up from 43 cases to 49 in Casey.

Meanwhile animal cruelty reports were slightly down in both council areas. In 2023-’24, there were 221 reports in Greater Dandenong and 506 in Casey.

Across the state, by far the most cruelty reports related to dogs (6442 reports) followed by cats (1908) and horses (906).

Cats were the most frequent RSPCA seizures or surrenders (562), narrowly ahead of dogs (554).