Springvale road-rage assault investigated

Police are investigating a road-rage assault in which a driver was knocked to ground and kicked at the corner of Westall Road and Osborne Avenue Springvale on Friday 23 August.

A driver of a white BMW sedan in the left turn lane of Osborne Road allegedly assaulted the occupant of a green Suzuki Jimny in the adjoining lane about 6.30pm.

Police are seeking witnesses and dash cam footage of the incident.

Any information to Springvale Police on 8558 8600 or to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au