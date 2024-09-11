Man rescued in Springvale house fire

A critically-injured 45-year-old man has been rescued from a house fire in Springvale.

Emergency services received reports of a large amount of smoke from the Large Street single-storey brick-veneer house about 11.30pm on Tuesday 10 September.

Firefighters, who were on scene within five minutes, rescued the man from inside the house and gave him emergency first aid until Ambulance Victoria arrived, an FRV spokesperson said.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No one else was inside the house at the time.

Three dogs inside the property were seized by local authorities.

Greater Dandenong CIU detectives are investigating the blaze.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the fire are yet to be determined and investigations remain ongoing,” a Victoria Police spokesperson stated.

An arson chemist will attend the scene later today.

Ten fire-fighting appliances and 34 firefighters were deployed – with extra resources dispatched due to the volume of Triple-0 calls.

Firefighters brought the fire under control by 12.01am, with the house’s entire structure severely damaged, according to FRV.

A Community Advice Message was sent due to the amount of smoke in the area.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au