Rowe for Correa as official list releases

By Ethan Benedicto

As the cut-off date for candidate nominations is less than a week away, the official VEC Casey Council list is open for viewing, as former councillor Gary Rowe has entered his submission for Correa Ward.

Rowe, who is an ex-Cranbourne Liberal MP stands firm on a platform of more housing and wise spending, stressing that “everyone is suffering from housing not being built”.

Reflecting on the new council, as well as the influx of newer potential candidates with no previous experience, he added that he could serve as an “old” guide for the councillors.

“If you read what they [council candidates] say, they haven’t quite got that it’s a team event – where people are listening to each other, working together for the whole municipality,” he said.

In 2020, Rowe was part of the sacked Casey Council that was investigated by anti-corruption body IBAC; however, he was not subject to adverse findings, unlike several of his former colleagues.

Building on his stance of the council working well as a team, Rowe expressed that the council is “human, councillors are human, staff are human”.

“They’re lucky to have the CEO [Glenn Patterson] that they have for this period of time,” he said.

Casey’s 12 wards have their spread of candidates for each area, which can be found listed below in the wards’ alphabetical order. The list contains additional names of candidates who have publicly announced their intention to run but have not yet appeared on the VEC’s website at the time of going to print.

Akoonah Ward

Scott William Dowling

Patrick R Ferdinands

Mush Rahaman

Samuel Dennison

Casuarina Ward

Morteza Ali

Kim Ross

Jane Foreman

Correa Ward

Kanu Aggarwal

Tracey Ryan

Gary Rowe

Cranbourne Gardens

Tom Kapitany

Dillwynia Ward

Champika Hewa Maddumage

Jaz Masuta

Gurpreet Gill

Grevillea Ward

John Ternel

Stephen Capon

Stephen Matulec

Kalora Ward

Zabi Mazoori

Kowan Ward

Kasuni Mendis

Christine Skrobo

Jawad Erfani

Quarters Ward

Jagdeep Singh Sukhija

Ian Wood

David Rolfe

River Gum Ward

Lynette Pereira

Tooradin Ward

Anthony Tassone

Kuldeep Kaur

Waratah Ward

Brian Oates

The current deadline for nominations to stand in the council elections is set to close at 12 noon on Tuesday 17 September; the list will be constantly updated online if there are any new registrations.