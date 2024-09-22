Tent camp on MP’s doorstep

by Sahar Foladi

A nationally-organised protest group has descended on Dandenong, advocating for permanent visas for asylum seekers waiting for more than 12 years.

Tents, banners, gazebo, table and large placards were on display outside the office of Bruce MP Julian Hill, who is also the Assistant Minister for Immigration and Multicultural Affairs.

A Hobart man Arad Nik has travelled to Dandenong to join the protest encampment, which chanted “Free, free RoS visa” over loudspeakers.

The group of 12-15 people were prepared to camp in front of the office for days and nights from Monday 16 September.

Nik fled Iran in 2012 and was kept in an immigration detention centre on Christmas Island.

He waited for 12 years before receiving a permanent visa in 2023 but his passion for a permanent solution remains especially for those still on Temporary Protection Visas (TPV) and Safe Haven Enterprise Visas (SHEV).

“This is my duty for the people trying to find some freedom here.

“They are my people and I’m responsible. We have the same skin, and try to fight for one thing, one request – a permanent visa for people seeking asylum.”

Mr Hill met with the protesters outside his office, spoke to them and listened to their stories.

“Almost 18,000 of the 19,000 Temporary Protection Visa holders in limbo for a decade under the Liberals have now been granted permanent visas and many others from the Bridging Visa caseload are now also now able to apply for permanent protection,” he recently told Star Journal.

“The legacy of the remaining caseload is complex, and every case is different and needs to be worked through individually.”

As reported previously by Star Journal, the majority of those remaining are 7376 who have had their visas refused, cancelled or expired. Many of them are seeking a review.

A further 2475 had been denied visas but had not yet sought a review.

According to Mr Nik their message will be passed onto Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke, who has also had discussions with the group during a protest outside his office in Sydney.

“I’m positive for a good outcome, he’s very nice,” Nik said.

“He listened to everyone who is ignored by the system. The solution is in their hands.

“(The protest group) shared stories about their family, situation, visa and they said only thing that will make them happy is a permanent visa.”

The protest started outside Hotham MP and former Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil’s office. After a Cabinet reshuffle, the protest diverted to Burke’s office in Sydney on 6 August, Brisbane, Adelaide on 2 September and now in Dandenong.

Nik says he aims to encourage refugees and asylum seekers to stand up for themselves and raise their voices.

The protest encampment will continue in different parts of Australia.

After they wrap up the action here, the group will either return to Burke’s office or head to Canberra.

Recently, a 23-year-old Dandenong asylum seeker, died after self-harming in a car near Noble Park Skate Park.

Mano Yogalingham was living in limbo since the age of 11.

This was preceded by the premature death of Uthayakaran Periyathamby from unknown causes a month ago.