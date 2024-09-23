Dandenong, Springvale homes gutted by fire

Police are investigating a suspicious unit fire in Olive Street, Dandenong on Sunday night (22 September).

After being roused by multiple triple-0 calls, FRV firefighters found the unit and garage “fully involved” about 9pm, a Fire Rescue Victoria spokesperson said.

“Crews gained entry to the unit and all people were accounted for.

“The incident was deemed suspicious and the scene was handed to Victoria Police.”

Ambulance Victoria paramedics treated an injured person at the scene.

Meanwhile, residents were evacuated from a house fire in Union Grove, Springvale at 5pm on the same day.

The 300-square-metre dwelling was “well alight” when firefighters arrived.

Community advice messages were issued to warn of smoke from both blazes.