Mayor Holohan ‘passionate for Dandenong’

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

OBITUARY

Frank Holohan OAM

1937-2024

A larger-than-life former mayor and community stalwart has been remembered for his “unparalleled” impact on Dandenong.

Frank Holohan OAM, 86, in a black-and-white striped coffin representing his beloved Collingwood Football Club, was farewelled at a funeral service at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Dandenong on Thursday 26 September.

His great thoughtfulness and deeds were immense for his family, including four children, nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Not least being the “rough-as-guts” extensions to the holiday home ‘Katie’s Place’ in Dromana in order to accommodate the extended-family holidays and parties.

“You taught us so many things, especially the true value of family,” daughter Paula told the gathering.

He’d also instilled the need to be strong, to have a voice and the power of love, she said.

Sporting rival Ross Hepburn said his great friend was deeply immersed in Dandenong’s business, sporting, church and family life.

A stickler for proper process, and with a strong work ethic, his was a “life of service well lived”.

“The breadth of his community service is unparalleled.”

His proud grandson Paul said there were tens of thousands of lives in the community that his ‘Pa’ impacted for the better.

His Pa embodied the importance of “saying the most important thing”, and fighting for what is right.

Born in Oakleigh, raised in Beaconsfield, Holohan suffered a hand injury during National Service that ended his fledgling career in the postal service.

Receiving just 110 pounds of compensation led him to later remark “Where was Slater and Gordon when you needed them”, Paula regaled.

He and wife Majella forged a thriving real estate business in Langhorne Street Dandenong as the city powered into a retail, commercial and manufacturing hub.

Hepburn recalled that as a real estate agent, Holohan mentored and counselled many residents and new migrants.

He’d achieved “remarkable outcomes for those in dire need”.

Twice crowned as mayor, Holohan served as a Dandenong City councillor for 20 years from 1973-‘90 and 1993-’94.

His community involvement extended across 22 committees, including the City of Dandenong Housing Co-operative, the Dandenong Sewerage Authority, Dandenong Foster Care Westernport Building, the Dandenong Valley Authority and as a life governor at Dandenong Hospital.

He was also life member of several sporting clubs and associations.

During his first term of mayor, as a 46-year-old, he was a runner for the Dandenong Redlegs Football Club in the VFA – often catching the eye of commentators.

Holohan was also an intrinsic part of the Dandenong Cricket Club and Dandenong District Cricket Association, St Mary’s Cricket Club, the Dandenong Amateur Basketball Association and Dandenong City Soccer Club.

In 2021, it was a proud, well-earned surprise when he was awarded the Order of Australia Medal for his extensive community service.

“Thinking of all the places I’ve worked with and helped just gives me so much joy,” he told Star Journal at the time.

“I am eternally grateful for all that has happened to lead my life and I will obviously die a happy man,” he said.

“This award is recognition for all the people I’ve been involved with over the years.”

Among his proudest achievements was initiating a mayoral charity golf day to raise money for Dandenong Hospital in 1985. The tradition continues, raising more than $500,000 for charities. The inaugural event’s success was proudly emblazoned on the Dandenong Journal’s first colour front page – after Holohan had helped secure Nissan as a sponsor for the page 1 splash.

Another was successfully lobbying then-Premier Jeff Kennett to scrap City of Heatherton as the proposed name for the future City of Greater Dandenong in 1994.

Former councillor John Kelly told Star Journal that he’d had “a few blues” with his former robust colleague but “it was never personal”.

“He was really passionate about Dandenong. When he debated an issue in the council chamber, he would always give you a reason to rethink your opinion.

“He was a good debater, well worth listening to. He changed my mind on numerous occasions through his debating.”

He spent his latter years at Mercy Place aged-care centre in Dandenong – a site where he ironically had played a part in establishing aged-care.

A reserve in Police Paddocks, Endeavour Hills is named after Holohan, in recognition of his support for Dandenong City Soccer Club.