Candidates pledge for home aged care

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong election candidates are being urged to sign a pledge to retain the council’s home care services beyond 2027.

Leading the campaign is former mayor Roz Blades, who sent surveys to all 43 candidates, says it’s a “live” election issue.

Government reports strongly recommend that people are better-off being provided in-home support, she says.

“It is well known and documented that care for the aged and frail is best carried out in the home and will avoid entry into nursing home care.

“The residents of this city do not want to lose this trusted, efficient, caring and affordable service thrown on the scrap heap of privatisation,” Blades said.

“There’s not one resident in favour of it. It’s not the right thing to do.

“Councils aren’t popular but people like these services. They trust it.

“Residents need to know what our next councillors think about these issues.”

The survey responses so far have been unanimously in favour of keeping the services in council hands.

In favour are candidates Sophie Tan (already re-elected in Noble Park Ward), Phillip Danh (Yarraman Ward), Reinaldo Pincheira, Sinnan Akkurt and Melinda Yim (Keysborough Ward), Isabella Do, Alexandra Bryant and Ajdin Muzur (Keysborough South Ward), Andy Tran and Thayhorn Yim (Springvale South Ward), Sean Stebbings and Meng Bunlay (Springvale Central) and Pradeep Hewavitharana and Rhonda Garad (Cleeland Ward).

They were all rewarded with digital badges that showed they were in support.

However there were no responses from incumbent councillors and candidates in Noble Park North, Dandenong North, Dandenong and Springvale North wards, Blades said.

Several candidates such as Peter Brown (Keysborough), Thayhorn Yim and Phillip Danh have nominated elsewhere their support for the issue.

Many Victorian councils such as Casey have opted to outsource aged and disability care services due to a federal funding restructure, while others like Kingston have continued their service.

After months of speculation, Greater Dandenong Council had been on the brink of transitioning to a new Support at Home model in July 2025.

However in March, it decided to defer a decision on its long-term future until July 2027.

Up until that date, it will continue to provide subsidised services such as house-cleaning, delivered meals and home repairs until this date – subject to contract extensions with state and federal governments.

Blades says the deferment lulled residents into thinking the service was no longer under threat.

“It’s a live issue while it doesn’t appear to be a live issue. In 2027 the council has to apply to to have provider status. If they don’t apply, they won’t deliver the service.”

As a councillor, Blades previously fought for Greater Dandenong to run its once-privatised aged care and disability home care services.

She says a short period of outsourcing had a “disastrous impact”.

“Spread the word – that’s what we need to happen. Talk about it, ask your candidates what their views are.”

Greater Dandenong’s client base (2,900) represents 11.5 per cent of residents aged over the age of 65.