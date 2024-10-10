Police appeal for help to solve 15-year-old mystery disappearance

Missing Persons Squad detectives are continuing to investigate the 2009 disappearance of Farhad Jamal.

The then 36-year-old from Reservoir was known to frequent Dandenong and Port Melbourne, police say.

He was last seen in a supermarket on Market Street in South Melbourne on Tuesday, 28 April 2009, and was belived to have “met with foul play”.

It is not known what he was wearing at the time.

The amateur boxer was linked with various gyms in Melbourne’s northern suburbs, well known within the Melbourne Afghan community, and also associated with some known criminal identities.

“There have been no further sightings of Farhad since April 2009 and his bank accounts have not been accessed,” Victoria Police stated.

Farhad was reported missing by his family in 2021 to the Missing Persons Squad, who have made several enquiries since then.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit www.crimestoppers.com.au.