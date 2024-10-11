Critical dog attack: Council defends response to neighbours’ complaints

by Cam Lucadou-Wells and AAP

Greater Dandenong Council has previously responded to complaints against dogs at the same property where a woman was critically injured yesterday.

A woman is fighting for life after being mauled by dogs at the Ross Street backyard about 10am on Thursday.

Officers tried to save her from the attack by using pepper spray on the animals, to no effect.

They drew their guns and shot the three animals dead.

Paramedics attended the scene and took the woman to Dandenong Hospital, Ambulance Victoria said.

Greater Dandenong chief executive Jacqui Weatherill said it was “inappropriate to comment” due to the incident being under investigation.

“We are distressed about yesterday’s incident and the injuries to one of our residents. We remain concerned about her welfare.”

The council had received “numerous complaints and concerns” from neighbours about dogs at this property in the past, Weatherill said.

“We have previously taken action in response to those concerns and visited the property.”

One of the incidents was a dog-on-dog attack in July.

“We have commenced a prosecution against another person who lives at that address.

“This matter is due to go to court in November.”

Extra resources had been allocated to ensure the council responded to community concerns in a timely way, Weatherill said.

In the past two years, infringements against animal orders rose by 250 per cent.

“There’s a range of things we can do, from talking to owners and encouraging responsible pet ownership through to prosecution, and is part of a proactive approach to encouraging good pet ownership.”

“We encourage responsible pet ownership, including through animal registration and the vast majority of pet owners are responsible.

“We want to work constructively with our community, and we also don’t shy away from taking enforcement action when warranted.”

Victoria Police are continuing to investigate.