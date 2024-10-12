Finally, cricket’s back!

By Marcus Uhe

With sunshine expected on the weather forecast at the time of publication, the Dandenong District Cricket Association season looks set to begin this weekend with a handful of enticing contests.

Dandenong West will celebrate last season’s Turf 2 premiership with the unfurling of their hard-earned premiership flag before facing a tough test against Berwick.

All eyes will be on the return of Michael Wallace, back at the Bears for the first time having stepped away from Casey-South Melbourne at the end of last summer.

Dandenong West enter the contest short-handed, meanwhile, without the leadership of captain-coach Anthony Brannan.

Hallam Kalora Park will be Buckley Ridges’ first opponent this summer with the pair of last season’s final four going head-to-head at Hallam Recreation Reserve.

It’s a massive test for the Hawks without veterans Matthew Cox and Ciaron Connolly in the XI, but a win against last season’s premiers will be a huge shot of confidence to open the new season with.

The Hawks got the better of Buckley last summer as their opponents battled through a mid-season form slump.

Narre South host Beaconsfield in a must-win game for both sides, and Springvale South begin their vengeance campaign after last season’s grand final loss by hosting a new-look North Dandenong.

In Turf 2, one of HSD or Parkfield will open their season will a loss, with the pair going head-to-head in a heavyweight battle at Casey Fields.

These two sides have been tipped by many to be among the final teams standing this summer, with Parkfield coming so close to a Turf 2 premiership last summer and even knocking off HSD in a semi final bout.

Gartside Medal winner Triyan De Silva was the only batter to fire in the semi final, hitting 90 for the Cobras where the next-highest score was Brent Patterson’s 32.

Parkfield won two of their three meetings last season with the third abandoned as the Bandits were on the brink of victory in round two.

Cranbourne’s contest with St Mary’s will mark Clint Ayres’ 200th for the Eagles and offer the DDCA a first look at big-name international acquisition Harrison Carlyon.

The two sides are set to jostle for a place in the top four’s lower rungs and neither will want to succeed any advantage to the other in the opening stages of the season.

Lyndale will welcome Coomoora to Turf 2 at Coomoora, and Parkmore host Narre Warren at Frederick Wachter.

In Turf 3, Berwick Springs heads to Silverton to begin its season as one of the division’s premiership favourites, and Keysborough faces a tough assignment in its first game at the level with Lynbrook coming to Rowley Allen.

A new-look Doveton hosts Fountain Gate, and Narre North hosts Hampton Park at Narre North Recreation Reserve.

TIPS:

Turf 1: Hallam Kalora Park v BUCKLEY RIDGES, Dandenong West v BERWICK, SPRINGVALE SOUTH v North Dandenong, NARRE SOUTH v Beaconsfield.

Turf 2: Cranbourne v ST MARY’S, COOMOORA v Lyndale, PARKMORE v Narre Warren, HSD v PARKFIELD (Parkfield to win).

Turf 3: Narre North v HAMPTON PARK, Silverton v BERWICK SPRINGS, Keysborough v LYNBROOK, Doveton v FOUNTAIN GATE.