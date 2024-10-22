Independents line up in mayor’s ward

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Most of Greater Dandenong’s wards this election are flooded with Labor-affiliated candidates, but mayor Lana Formoso’s is an exception.

Conservative independent Will Billings is among the rivals to the ALP sitting councillor in Noble Park North Ward.

The “family man” and regular church attendee previously ran in Springvale South Ward held by Loi Truong in 2020.

A criminal lawyer who does volunteer legal work in Noble Park North, he said he was focused on family values, business and community safety.

With five sons under 12, he says he gets concerned with the lack of fences around a local park – “just so my kids don’t run out on the road”.

The council had done an “all right job” but “gone too far on political agendas outside the community”.

“Everyone keeps saying Will please run for council. We need someone competent.

“The concern I get from residents and legal practitioners is we need people to stick to the basics and stick to their jobs.”

Karl Ratnayake is running in his first election as a “political” person but with “independent views”.

“I’m not connected to any political party. I’m focused on my own way.”

He’s preferencing Cr Formoso – she’s being the only rival candidate to contact him and was “really supportive”, he said.

Recently moving from the City of Monash, the disability accommodation support worker said he was inspired by the “neighbours who have helped me settle in”.

He wants to contribute more to his “wonderful, close-connected community”, including to lift the standard of parks and gardens.

He says his son plays sport at WJ Turner Reserve, which lacks changerooms and public toilets.

Another issue is to push for more community health resources. His elderly neighbour, who is on a public list for dentures, comes to his mind.

The other candidate is Love Agravante – a real estate estate agent and a work colleague of councillor Bob Milkovic.

She did not provide a questionnaire response or contact details to the VEC, and didn’t return the Star Journal’s call.

Formoso says she’s given her first term as councillor a “red hot go” – including stints as mayor and deputy mayor.

She says she’s been getting a “huge amount of support” from residents.

She lists her achievements including parks upgrades, blackspot funding for Browns Road as well as for a safe pedestrian crossing at Stud Road near Dandenong Stadium.

She’ll push for more park upgrades and open space, and upgrades for Barry Powell Reserve.

“I might not get in but I’m OK with that. If I’m elected I’ll continue to do the advocacy.”

Of the other candidates, she says Ratnayake is a “genuine” independent. She expressed concerns with Agravante’s lack of candidate statements.