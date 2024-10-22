Hub expansion for the community

A not-for-profit social enterprise, SisterWorks has expanded its vital Dandenong Empowerment Hub to reach and support women from refugee, asylum seeker backgrounds.

The new facility on Walker Street Dandenong is a significant step forward in SisterWorks’ ongoing efforts to empower women through employment, skills-building, and entrepreneurship.

The large space will enhance resources and opportunities for women in the Dandenong community to gain confidence, connect with the community and take steps toward economic independence.

According to Nika Suwarsih, Dandenong Empowerment Hub Manager says she’s grateful for the step forward.

“I hope we can continue building a better future and stronger communities together. With this great space, we are able to better serve our Sisters and support our communities in more

impactful ways.”

One of the participant in the program, Meena Nail from Afghanistan shares her excitement.

“I attend English class, computer class, sewing class, and warehousing classes. The classrooms are nice and big, I have very good feelings here.”

SisterWorks is set to make an even greater difference with the expansion as it will not only afford greater women participants but also strengthens partnerships with local businesses and community groups fostering growth and awareness of the organisation’s mission.