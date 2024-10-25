Dandenong man charged over alleged self-exposure

A Dandenong man has been charged over allegedly exposing himself to females in a cinema’s toilets.

The 28-year-old allegedly exposed himself to two victims in two separate incidents at the site on Glenferrie Road, Hawthorn between 10.20pm and 11pm on 8 October.

The women were not physically injured.

Police say the man self-presented at a police station on 23 October.

He was interviewed by Box Hill Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team detectives, who charged him with sexual activity directed at another person, sexual exposure and stating a false name when requested.

He was bailed to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 28 November.