Garad in, Long out in Cleeland Ward

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

In a stunning coup, Greens candidate Rhonda Garad has usurped 25-year ALP councillor Angela Long in the latest Greater Dandenong election results.

Garad, who previously served as a Keysborough South Ward councillor, had switched to Long’s Cleeland Ward just weeks ahead of the election.

In a provisional count on 7 November, Garad unexpectedly won the preference battle despite being up against three ALP opponents. She drew away to win by 400-plus votes.

Celebrating with a morning tea with campaign volunteers, Garad said she was “delighted”, “thrilled” and “relieved” to be returned.

She gave herself a 20-30 per cent chance of winning as a “relatively unknown” against a “councillor of 25 years that people were very well aware of”.

Now she was looking forward to teaming up with a likely second Greens councillor Isabella Do as well as working with independent Bob Milkovic.

“I think there’s a lot of cross-over points with Bob.

“Obviously there are points we disagree on, but we agree on issues of governance and integrity and financial management … Bob is also quite pro-trees.”

Top of her second-term agenda is to progress the Dandenong Community Hub project, revitalize Dandenong Market and to create a pedestrian-friendly precinct in between the two sites.

She also wanted to act on “run-down, neglected” infrastructure including brightening “incredibly dark” street lighting and auditing footpaths.

Greater Dandenong Council should also work with partners on delivering affordable housing, Garad said. She said the council had available land, including “air space” above car parks.

“The idea that it’s just about increasing the number of houses – we don’t need more million-dollar houses, we need affordable and manageable housing.”

During door-knocking, Garad met many residents who were concerned about crime.

Financially struggling gamilies were facing the prospect of living in cars if they copped another rent rise., she said

“What came across was the powerlessness. What came across was that we’re on our own here.”

Another project will be a possible podcast for councillors to better communicate with residents.

Garrad also wants to “increase the voice of the community in every policy and process”.

“Council can be very ivory-towered and the community can easily be excluded.”

“There’s a lot to do but it’s very doable.”

A “disappointed” Long said this was her last election after three stints as mayor and 25 years on council.

“What disappointed me the most is that Rhonda Garad told everyone that she was not running again (before nominating for Cleeland Ward).

“She was my friend and she stabbed me in the back.”

Long said she’d supported Garad in the previous term of council, including delivering medicine to Garad’s doorstep and handknitting a dress for Garad’s newborn grand-daughter.

The pair also used to get together for afternoon teas with former councillor Eden Foster, who is now the Mulgrave MP.

ALP member Zahra Haydar Big’s decision to run on an open ticket, rather than direct preferences to party colleague Long, was decisive, according to Long.

Long said she was “surprised” by Haydar Big’s move, which she added was also against ALP rules.

Haydar Big may also face consequences from the ALP. “She was warned so it’s her own fault,” Long said.

“If you don’t want to follow the rules, don’t join a political party.”

Reflecting on her own legacy, Long said “I’ve always been very passionate about the community”.

“I’ve been involved in a few clubs in the area, I’ve lived in this same house for 53 years and my kids went to local schools.

“I am disappointed but life goes on.”

Garad said she hadn’t recently spoken to Long but still regarded her as a friend.

“What I’d say to her is thank her for 25 years in dedication for what she’s put into the community.

“this wasn’t about running against Angela but running for Cleeland.”