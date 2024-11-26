Springvale factory-fire ‘suspicious’

Police are investigating a suspicious factory fire in Springvale overnight.

Emergency services were called to the two-storey tilt factory on Westall and Centre roads about 11.37pm on Monday 25 November.

FRV firefighters arrived within six minutes to find the 600-square metre building “totally consumed by flames”, an FRV spokesperson said.

The blaze was brought under control at 11.51pm.

“Firefighters gained access to an adjoining factory to assist with operations.

“Crews wore wearing breathing apparatus to conduct an internal attack and extinguish the blaze.”

Victoria Police stated that the fire was being treated as suspicious.

“A crime scene guard is in place and an arson chemist and detectives will attend in the morning,” a police spokesperson said.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au