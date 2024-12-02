Ways forward for an end to violence

by Sahar Foladi

In a collective effort, local organisations joined for a “fresh approach” at Dandenong Market as part of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

Women’s Health in the South East (WHISE) partnered with Dandenong Market, South East Community Links, Southern Migrant & Refugee Centre and Wellsprings for Women to host the event ‘Respect Is…at the Heart of Dandenong Market’ on Saturday 30 November.

The interactive event was part of the International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women which began on 25 November and ends on 10 December.

WHISE’s lead officer for the prevention of violence against women Danielle McCaffrey said this was the first time such an event has been organised for the community, which was aimed to promote respect and equality.

She says they’re “grateful” to the Market’s management for approaching WHISE and being willing to “use whatever influence they had to raise awareness” on prevention of violence.

“Dandenong Market approached WHISE mid-year after some of the more horrific news about women being murdered in Ballarat.

“They get thousands of people walk through the market every weekend. We thought we can speak to the community with strength-based messaging around what everyone can do to take action to create safe and equal communities, families and workplaces.

“It shows anybody can take action in their own way, so it’s really positive. We commend them for doing that.”

The “pop-up stall” style in the heart of the market consisted of fun activities such as a spinning wheel with prizes and a smoothies bike where visitors can pedal to blend their own drinks, in a bid to create a welcoming space for all.

It also involved team members and local advocates to engage in meaning conversations with families about the importance of respect sand safe relationships, answering questions and sharing resources available to the public.

“People don’t need that support until they need it. So often people don’t know what’s out there until things get bad.

“We want to build their awareness of the different support for all families, to raise awareness that we’re not talking about rocket science.

“It’s prioritising kindness and empathy in every aspect of our lives.”

Ms McCaffrey said Greater Dandenong Council was part of the regional strategy to eradicate the prevalent issue in the municipality through services in a range of settings such as early childhood services, schools and workplace.

She says gender-based violence happens “when we live in a gender-unequal society.”

“We had positive change in what women can do over the last 50 years but we haven’t had the same liberation for men.

“It’s important for men to be released from what the social services call the ‘men box’ – them taking parental leave, supporting their wives at homes, taking part time work to have equal involvement in their children’s lives and not just be the primary breadwinner.

“Getting to understand their own feelings, be able to talk to support their own mental health being and the family.”

The event also provided a crucial insight into the diverse cultures of Greater Dandenong, to better understand the individuals’ upbringing,

There are a number of efforts that can help minimise violence against women in a “punitive approach” and “less of a punishment model” including but not limited to funding for Men’s Behaviour Change Program and other programs for men in general as well as housing, according to Ms McCaffrey.

“The court system doesn’t work for everybody but by having a system we can hold those people who use violence to account, help them to understand the context in which they have learnt those behaviours, the attitudes and beliefs behind those behaviours, support them to change the way they see the world.

“I think we know a lot about who experiences violence and less about who perpetrates violence.

“In general, they’re not monsters. They’re brothers, father, and uncles, people that we know and love. There needs to be more for people to understand.”

While she acknowledges that some people perpetrators can’t be in the community and sometimes it’s “the best thing for them”, it’s also important that “not one approach is going to fix it.”