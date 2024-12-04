Police bust alleged liquor-thief syndicate

Six men have been charged over the alleged theft of more than $320,000 worth of alcohol from stores across Melbourne, including Doveton.

Police say the men were working as part of a syndicate where some would steal from stores while others waited in a vehicle outside.

Stolen liquor was allegedly sold for profit.

Police arrested a man after being alerted by staff at a Thomastown liquor store on Mahoneys Road on Wednesday 20 November.

The 26-year-old from Truganina was charged with 68 offences including the theft of $76,000 worth of alcohol.

He is due to appear in Moorabbin Magistrates’ Court on 4 February.

Concurrently, a vehicle of interest in relation to ongoing thefts was intercepted in Mulgrave.

A 30-year-old man behind the wheel allegedly tested positive to methylamphetamine.

A search of the vehicle uncovered 40 bottles of alcohol as well as two shopping baskets from a liquor store.

It will be alleged the alcohol found in the vehicle had been stolen from liquor stores in Doveton and Rowville.

Police will allege the driver, from Truganina, is one of the leaders of the syndicate.

He will be charged on summons with 23 offences including the theft of more than $18,000 worth of alcohol.

Also arrested were his passengers, comprising of:

• A 39-year-old man from Wollert – who is also an alleged leader and recruiter of the syndicate – will be charged with 22 offences, including the theft of more than $95,000 worth of alcohol. He has been remanded to appear in Heidelberg Magistrates’ Court on 4 December.

• A 30-year-old man from North Melbourne will be charged with 30 offences, including the theft of more than $42,000 worth of alcohol. He is due to appear in Sunshine Magistrates’ Court on 27 February.

• A 29-year-old man from Truganina will be charged with 17 offences, including the theft of almost $40,000 worth of alcohol. He was bailed to appear in Sunshine Magistrates’ Court on 24 February.

Another member of the alleged syndicate – a 23-year-old man from Craigieburn – was arrested on Friday 22 November and charged with 36 offences including the theft of $57,000 worth of alcohol.

He was bailed to appear in Sunshine Magistrates’ Court on 27 February.