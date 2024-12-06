Baby allegedly bagged and thrown out window

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A Dandenong North woman has been accused of putting a baby in a plastic bag and throwing him through a bathroom window onto concrete.

Irine Jerotich, 25, briefly faced Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 5 December.

According to charge sheets, she was accused of recklessly putting the infant into danger of death between 29-30 August this year.

Jerotich was also charged with recklessly causing injury to the child.

According to police at the time, the critically-injured newborn was found outside a Dandenong North home in the early hours of 30 August and taken to hospital.

Jerotich was also taken to hospital under police guard, police stated.

She remained on bail to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court in February.