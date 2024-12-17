Police seek info on Western Port Hwy fatal crash

Police are appealing for information on a fatal crash in Lyndhurst last week.

A 66-year-old Cranbourne man driving a Mercedes vehicle died at the scene after two cars and a truck collided on Western Port Highway about 4.40pm on Wednesday 11 December.

Police say the grey Mercedes Benz, a silver Kia Rio and a white Isuzu truck were travelling south between Glasscock and Thompsons roads when the crash occureed.

The other two drivers were not seriously injured.

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating.

Any CCTV/dashcam footage or information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au