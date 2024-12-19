Williams, Shing in State Cabinet reshuffle

South East MPs Gabrielle Williams and Harriet Shing have new responsibilities under a State Cabinet reshuffle brought about by the resignation of Treasurer Tim Pallas on Monday.

Premier Jacinta Allan announced the new Cabinet line up on Thursday 19 December.

Dandenong MP Ms Williams will become the state’s transport mogul under an integrated portfolio combining public and active transport and transport infrastructure.

The move gives her responsibility for several major projects in Victoria’s ‘Big Build’ agenda, including the Metro Tunnel and Westgate Tunnel projects, due to open in 2025, and the program of rail crossing removals, among others.

Ms Williams most recently headed ministries for government services, consumer affairs, and public and active transport.

The Dandenong MP has been in State Parliament since 2014.

Ms Shing will oversee the state’s ambitious housing target, focusing on designated centres around Melbourne’s transport hubs, as well as overseeing development across the state in a new super ministry. The combined portfolios are Suburban Rail Loop, Housing and Building, Development Victoria and Precincts.

The Eastern Victoria Region MP was most recently responsible for housing, water and equality portfolios.

Ms Shing has been a member of the Legislative Council since 2014.