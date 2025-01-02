New anti-racism logo for southeast

By Violet Li

Southeast Anti-racism Support Network will soon have a new logo after months of anti-racism logo competition in the community.

The logo was designed by Barton Primary School’s Year 5 student Stefanie Tuano, selected from over 200 submissions.

The school’s assistant principal Hugh Mclaughlin said the logo showcased the essence to embrace all people within the community.

“Stefanie, who drew it, took some of the key messages that the network stands for, the concept of multiple people standing together as one and that all colours are accepted and beautiful,” he said.

“The logo really stood out in a simple and clear message.

“There were other ones, but this is very clear with what the network is promoting around acceptance of everyone in the community.”

Mr Mclaughlin recalled that the anti-racism competition started around early October in the school and students had two weeks to do the logo.

The opportunity emerged when someone from the network was presented with some of the works the school had been engaged with in promoting all the cultures.

“We presented some of the things that we had done at the school. We fully acknowledge we’re still on a journey and have a long way to go,” he said.

“Then the network was impressed with the presentation and asked if we would be willing to be involved with the logo competition, which we’re more than happy to be involved with.”

Network coordinator and Victoria University associate professor Mario Peucker said the network had been further developing.

“There was this idea also from the community when we did our research that it would be good to have a logo that makes it more recognisable that a certain organisation is part of that network.

“The network and all the network members could use the logo in their communication outreach and so forth.”