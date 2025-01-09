Suspicious Springvale fire under investigation

Taskforce Lunar detectives are investigating a fire at two tobacco shops in Springvale overnight

It’s believed offenders arrived at the Buckingham Avenue stores just before 2am on Thursday, 9 January in a white Toyota Hiace van.

The exact circumstances are still being established, however two neighbouring stores were set alight before the offenders left the scene.

A resident of one of the apartments above the stores called triple zero (000) with police and Fire Rescue Victoria attending shortly after.

All residents of the 20 apartments above the stores had to be evacuated as a result of the fire.

An arson chemist is attending the scene this morning and it’s understood the building has sustained significant structural damage.

No one was physically injured during the fire.

Police are treating the fire as suspicious and detectives from Taskforce Lunar are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or with any other information about the fire, to come forward.

Investigators also believe an attempted arson at the same stores on 7 October last year is also linked.

Detective Inspector Graham Banks urges any witnesses with any information to come forward.

“Early this morning we saw 20 residential properties evacuated as a result of this fire – that’s 20 homes filled with innocent people who potentially could have lost their life as a result of this reckless act.

“We have been clear since these arson attacks started that it is only a matter of time before someone is killed directly because of one of these fires. Today we were very lucky but next time we may not be.

“We also have a large number of people who have had to find somewhere else to stay and will be anxiously waiting to hear what damage their homes sustained. It’s not fair and it’s not acceptable, and we are doing everything we can to find those responsible for both lighting and directing the fire.”

Taskforce Lunar was established in October 2023 to investigate serious and violent offending linked to organised crime groups involved in the illicit tobacco trade.

They are investigating over 125 fires across Victoria, with the majority occurring at businesses involved in the sale of tobacco.

Detectives have arrested over 100 people in connection with these fires, as well as a range of serious offending such as extortions, assaults and firearms incidents.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.